Japan Ruling LDP Proposes Fitting Stalkers with GPS Devices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed that stalkers be fitted with GPS devices in order to protect victims.

The measure was included in an urgent proposal on preventing the spread of special fraud and stalking cases, submitted to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the prime minister's office on Wednesday by Yasuhiro Hanashi, head of the LDP's research commission on public safety, counterterrorism and cybercrimes.

Takaichi said that the government will "consider creating a new effective mechanism" to deal with stalking.

The proposal noted that "efforts are being made in foreign countries to prevent repeat offenses by fitting certain perpetrators with GPS devices," and argued that the measure "should be introduced from the viewpoint of ensuring the safety of victims."

"We cannot protect victims' lives and physical safety unless we (adopt GPS trackers) while balancing the human rights of perpetrators and those of victims," Hanashi told reporters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]