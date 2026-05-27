Japan Govt to Submit FY 2026 Draft Extra Budget on June 3

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Wednesday informed the ruling and opposition parties of its plan to submit a draft fiscal 2026 supplementary budget to the Diet, the country's parliament, on June 3.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama is expected to deliver an address on the draft state budget at plenary meetings of both Diet chambers on the day of submission, informed sources said.

Totaling over 3 trillion yen, the draft extra budget is aimed at increasing reserve funds in light of Middle East tensions.

The government and the ruling camp of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party aim to enact the extra budget as soon as possible.

Hiroshi Kajiyama, Diet affairs chief of the LDP, and his counterpart, Kazuhiko Shigetoku, from the major opposition Centrist Reform Alliance on Wednesday discussed the schedule for parliamentary deliberations on the extra budget.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]