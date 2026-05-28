Japan to Require Labels on AI-Created Content during Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling and opposition parties on Wednesday agreed to require videos and images related to election campaigns that are created with artificial intelligence to be labeled as "AI-created" as part of efforts to tackle misinformation on social media during campaign periods.

The obligation will apply to videos and images that may be mistaken for those actually taken. Those that can be clearly identified as using AI are excluded.

The parties aim to submit a bill that defines the obligation to parliament during its current session, set to end in July, to put the rule in place starting with unified local elections next spring.

The bill will add a provision to the public offices election law to prohibit internet users from harming the fairness of elections by spreading false information about candidates. Whether to impose penalties on offenders remains to be determined.

The parties also agreed to oblige large-scale platform operators to take measures to prevent the spread of false information and to disclose their efforts annually. They are also considering measures against campaign interference by loud voices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]