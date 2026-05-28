Japan's LDP Proposes Drafting Emergency Provision
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party again proposed drafting a provision that would allow lawmakers' terms of office to be extended during large-scale disasters, as part of parliamentary debates on amending the Constitution on Thursday.
"We need to start work" on details of the emergency provision, LDP lawmaker Yoshitaka Shindo said at a meeting of the House of Representatives Commission on the Constitution.
The major opposition Centrist Reform Alliance requested a limit on the cabinet's right to dissolve the Lower House.
The cabinet's exercise of the right to dissolve the Lower House "contradicts" maintaining the functioning of parliament, CRA Secretary-General Takeshi Shina said. "We need to include a provision in the Constitution or laws to limit the right to dissolve the Lower House," he said.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]