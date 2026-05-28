Japan's LDP Proposes Drafting Emergency Provision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party again proposed drafting a provision that would allow lawmakers' terms of office to be extended during large-scale disasters, as part of parliamentary debates on amending the Constitution on Thursday.

"We need to start work" on details of the emergency provision, LDP lawmaker Yoshitaka Shindo said at a meeting of the House of Representatives Commission on the Constitution.

The major opposition Centrist Reform Alliance requested a limit on the cabinet's right to dissolve the Lower House.

The cabinet's exercise of the right to dissolve the Lower House "contradicts" maintaining the functioning of parliament, CRA Secretary-General Takeshi Shina said. "We need to include a provision in the Constitution or laws to limit the right to dissolve the Lower House," he said.

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