Japan Trade, Foreign Ministry Officials Visit Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government officials currently visiting Russia have held a press conference in Moscow to explain the purpose of their trip.

In the briefing at the Japanese Embassy in the Russian capital on Wednesday, senior officials from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Foreign Ministry explained that the visit was aimed at protecting the assets of Japanese companies doing business in Russia amid the country's invasion of Ukraine and that officials of the two countries discussed the current business environment.

Masayoshi Arai, director-general of the Trade Policy Bureau at the trade ministry, and Masaki Ishikawa, deputy director-general of the European Affairs Bureau at the Foreign Ministry, held meetings with Russian government officials.

According to Hidehiko Ishii, head of the Trade Policy Bureau's office for Russia, Central Asia and the Caucasus, the meetings were held over two days through Wednesday, with some sessions attended by Japanese companies.

From the Russian side, officials from the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, as well as representatives of economic groups, attended the meetings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]