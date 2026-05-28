Japan National Volleyball Player Arrested for Cannabis Possession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested Shunichiro Sato, a member of Japan's national volleyball team for men, on Thursday on suspicion of cannabis possession in violation of the narcotics control law, investigative sources said.

The Metropolitan Police Department alleges that Sato, 26, possessed dried cannabis at a "pachinko" pinball parlor in the Japanese capital's Itabashi Ward on Wednesday afternoon.

The Japan Volleyball Association said Thursday that Sato was removed from the national team's roster for the current fiscal year the same day.

"We seriously take the fact that such a thing has occurred and deeply apologize for betraying the public's trust," it said.

The national team is currently in Tokyo's Kita Ward, adjacent to Itabashi, for a training camp.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]