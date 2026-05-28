Osaka High Court Backs Safety Approval for Oi N-Reactors

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Osaka High Court on Thursday overturned a lower court ruling rejecting the Nuclear Regulation Authority's safety approval for two reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Oi nuclear plant in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan.

The high court thus found that the NRA's safety approval for the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the nuclear plant in the town of Oi was reasonable.

The court dismissed a petition by 116 plaintiffs, mainly local residents, seeking to cancel the approval on the grounds that the expected seismic shaking has been underestimated.

The lawsuit focused on the interpretation of the variability clause in the NRA's review guidelines, which stated that when establishing reference seismic motion, variability should be considered based on average values from past earthquake data.

The clause was deleted from the guidelines in June 2022.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]