Japan, Philippines to Begin Military Intelligence Pact Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and visiting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed Thursday that the two countries will kick off negotiations to conclude a general security of military information agreement, or GSOMIA, with the aim of strengthening bilateral security cooperation.

GSOMIA would allow the two countries to share their confidential information.

At a bilateral summit held at the State Guest House in Tokyo, Takaichi and Marcos also discussed China's increasing military coercion in the East China Sea and the South China Sea as well as the United States' shift toward nationalism under President Donald Trump.

The Japanese and Philippine leaders agreed to upgrade their countries' relationship to "the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

They confirmed that Japan and the Philippines will hold a two-plus-two meeting of their foreign and defense ministers at an early date and promote trilateral cooperation among the two nations and the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]