G7 Seen Skipping Joint Communique at June Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven major countries are expected to forgo issuing a joint communique at their summit in France in June, hoping to avoid exposing disagreements between the United States and European members regarding international affairs, it was learned Thursday.

"We're not coordinating to adopt a comprehensive leaders' declaration," said a source involved in negotiations within the group, which includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union.

The G7 leaders are scheduled to meet in Evian, eastern France, from June 15 to 17. It would be the second straight G7 summit without a joint communique, after the previous year's summit in Canada.

Instead of a comprehensive declaration, the G7 members are planning to compile area-specific outcome documents, including ones on correcting global economic imbalances and strengthening supply chains for critical minerals, to demonstrate the group's unity.

The G7 has struggled to build consensus since U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term in January 2025. Trump cut short the previous summit, citing the need to respond to the situation in the Middle East.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]