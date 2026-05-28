Japanese Automakers' Global Sales Fall 1.3 Pct in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Combined global vehicle sales at eight major Japanese automakers fell 1.3 pct in April from a year earlier to 1,936,042 units, according to data released by the companies on Thursday.

The decrease followed a rise in sales a year earlier driven by last-minute demand ahead of sweeping tariff measures introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and the impact of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s global vehicle sales fell 3.1 pct, with its exports bound for the Middle East plunging more than 90 pct amid the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Nissan Motor Co.'s global sales declined 7.6 pct, reflecting weak overseas sales, including in China.

By contrast, Suzuki Motor Corp.'s global sales jumped 20.9 pct on the back of robust demand in India.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]