Philippine Pres. Marcos Vows to Maintain Maritime Order

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in a speech to the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Thursday vowed to take the initiative in maintaining a rules-based maritime order.

"All states, regardless of size or power, are equal, have a voice and are free to pursue their development in accordance with international norms and law," Marcos said, with China's coercive actions in the East and South China seas in mind.

The Southeast Asian nation "remains at the forefront of upholding a rules-based maritime order," he said in his speech at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet.

With this year marking the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Japan and the Philippines, Marcos said that the bilateral relationship "is, at its core, a story of transformation--from reconciliation to deep mutual trust."

The Philippine leader said that the two sides have built a "robust economic relationship" through Japan's post-World War II reparations and aid.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]