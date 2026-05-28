June Bills to Rise at 9 of 10 Major Japan Power Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Electricity bills are expected to rise at nine of Japan’s 10 major power utilities in June, driven by rising crude oil prices amid the tense situation in the Middle East.

Monthly bills for an average household will rise by up to 91 yen, according to announcements made by the companies Thursday. Monthly bills at four major city gas companies will rise by 20-24 yen.

The impact of soaring fuel prices is expected to be fully reflected in electricity and gas rates from summer.

The government has decided to subsidize electricity and gas charges for use from July to September, when demand for air conditioning is high. The subsidy program is expected to cut power bills by about 1,500 yen to 2,000 yen per month.

After subsidies are introduced, electricity and gas bills are expected to be lower than last summer’s levels.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]