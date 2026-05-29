Fujitsu, Others Eye Investment in SoftBank-Led AI Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese companies, including Fujitsu Ltd. and Asahi Kasei Corp., are considering investing in a new firm established by SoftBank Corp. and others to develop Japanese-made artificial intelligence, it was learned Thursday.

The companies are considering a plan to each invest tens of millions of yen, according to informed sources.

“I see the value in developing domestic AI models,” Fujitsu CEO Takahito Tokita said at a business briefing the same day, indicating his intention to consider investing in the AI firm.

The new company was established in April, led by SoftBank, NEC Corp., Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co.

With support from a wide range of companies, the firm aims to develop highly competitive domestic AI models. As it is actively seeking investors, more companies are expected to participate in the initiative in the future.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]