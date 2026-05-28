FOCUS: Japan, Philippines to Forge Quasi-Alliance against China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan and the Philippines agreed at their summit in Tokyo on Thursday to upgrade their countries' relations to a "quasi-alliance," aiming to counter China's increasing military activities, a common concern for both countries.

During their summit, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is visiting Japan as a state guest, agreed to upgrade their countries' relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Given uncertainty over U.S. policies, Japan and the Philippines, both U.S. allies, hope to work together to help keep the United States focused on the Indo-Pacific region.

"We'll strengthen sustainable ties as like-minded partners that will not be swayed by changes in the global environment," Takaichi said at a joint press conference after the summit. Marcos expressed hope for further elevating the bilateral relationship.

Japan is the first country with which the Philippines has agreed to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]