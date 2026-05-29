Japan's 3 Megabanks to Gain Access to OpenAI's New AI Model

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's three megabanks are expected to obtain access to a new artificial intelligence model of OpenAI, the U.S. company behind generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, according to informed sources.

The banks--MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank--plan to use the AI model to fortify defenses against cyberattacks, the sources said Thursday.

OpenAI's new model is believed to have capabilities similar to those of U.S. startup Anthropic's Claude Mythos AI model, which is highly adept at detecting system vulnerabilities.

The three banks also aim to gain access to Mythos and leverage both cutting-edge models to bolster system security.

Japan's Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan have called on financial institutions in the country to strengthen measures against threats posed by AI, amid worries that new AI models may be used to carry out cyberattacks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]