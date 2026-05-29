Japan Diet OKs Bill to Promote Solar Panel Recycling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Diet, or parliament, enacted a bill on Friday to oblige power plant operators to draw up and submit plans to dispose of used solar panels.

At the day’s plenary meeting, the House of Councillors, the upper Diet chamber, approved the bill by a majority vote with support from the ruling bloc and some opposition parties. The House of Representatives, the lower chamber, approved the bill earlier this month.

With the annual volume of used solar panels predicted to reach about 500,000 tons around 2040, up six times the current level, the legislation is aimed at promoting recycling and reducing the amount of panels for final disposal.

Under the law, megasolar power plant operators will be required to submit plans including the amount of panels to be discarded as well as the timing of and methods for disposal.

The government will issue guidance or orders to operators whose disposal plans are inadequate. Operators that do not abide by the orders will face penalties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]