Japan Rejects Russia’s Remilitarization Criticism at U.N.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations Kazuyuki Yamazaki brushed aside Russia’s criticism against Japan’s defense buildup in a resumed U.N. session in New York on Thursday.

The Russian allegation that Japan’s “remilitarization” is undermining the U.N.-centered international system is “ridiculous,” Yamazaki said in response to Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia’s speech in Tuesday’s China-chaired session on the U.N. Charter.

“Japan has consistently maintained an exclusively defense-oriented policy under its Constitution,” he emphasized.

Also in his counterargument in the resumed session, the Japanese ambassador called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “a clear violation of the Charter.”

Meanwhile, Yamazaki did not respond to Tuesday’s remarks directed at Japan by Wang Yi, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and foreign minister, that he opposes glorifying the history of aggression.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]