Japan's Population Drops by Record 3.09 M.: 2025 Census

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's total population, including foreign residents, fell by a record 3,096,575 in the past five years, a national census survey conducted last year showed Friday.

Japan's population as of Oct. 1, 2025, stood at 123,049,524, the internal affairs ministry said in a preliminary report.

The figure has fallen for the third straight quinquennial survey, beginning with the 2015 survey, which showed the country's first population decrease since the census began in 1920.

The pace of population decline accelerated from 0.7 pct in the 2020 survey to 2.5 pct.

The ministry attributed the drop in the 2025 survey to a natural decrease in the population, meaning the number of deaths outpaced that of births.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]