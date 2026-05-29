Prices to Rise for Over 1,000 Food Items in Japan in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Major food makers in Japan plan to raise prices for 1,078 items in June, with the number topping the threshold of 1,000 for the first time in two months, a survey by Teikoku Databank Ltd. showed Friday.

The total of food items with planned price increases jumped roughly 13 times from the previous month, while falling 44.4 pct from a year before.

Following a pause in price hikes, some manufacturers are now passing on increased costs for packaging materials and energy to customers amid the uncertain situation in the Middle East.

“A wave of price increases is expected to continue for a wide range of products from this summer,” a Teikoku Databank official said. The survey covered 195 companies.

By category, seasoning products accounted for the largest share, numbering 450. House Gaban Corp. will raise prices for some of its spice products for commercial use.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]