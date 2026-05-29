Japan SDF Personnel to Join NATO’s Ukraine Mission

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Defense Ministry said Friday that four Self-Defense Force members will take part in NATO’s mission to provide security aid and training to Ukraine.

In the Germany-based Ukraine mission, the members will participate in noncombat activities such as coordination work with countries involved.

“Learning various lessons, including from new forms of warfare seen in Ukraine, will help strengthen Japan’s defense system,” Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said at a press conference after the day’s cabinet meeting.

In April last year, Gen Nakatani, Koizumi’s predecessor, told NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte that the Japanese government was eager to have the SDF join the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine, or NSATU, mission, launched in September 2024.

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