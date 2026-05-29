Japan's Koizumi Arrives in Singapore for Security Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi arrived in Singapore on Friday to attend the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, which will run for three days through Sunday.

During his stay here, Koizumi will meet with his counterparts of the United States and other countries, including those in the Indo-Pacific region, to affirm boosting defense cooperation.

Amid concerns over security in East Asia with Washington focused on its military operations against Iran, the Japanese minister intends to work to strengthen deterrence, with China's increasingly coercive actions in mind.

The Asia Security Summit "provides the best opportunity to communicate Japan's defense policy effectively," Koizumi told a press conference in Tokyo on Friday before leaving for Singapore.

"We want to deepen cooperation with our allies and like-minded countries further," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]