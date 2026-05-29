Philippines to Boost Oil Reserves with Japan's Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, May 29 (Jiji Press)--The Philippines is set to strengthen its oil stockpiling system in response to the energy crisis caused by the tense situation in the Middle East, with support from Japan, as agreed by the leaders of the two countries at their summit in Tokyo on Thursday.

Following the summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Japan's industry ministry and the Philippines' Department of Energy issued a joint statement vowing to advance relevant cooperation.

As part of "Power Asia," the Japanese government's initiative to provide energy support to Asian nations, a team comprising representatives of the ministry, think tanks and private companies is scheduled to visit the Philippines as early as June to conduct a survey.

The Philippines has been relying on the Middle East for over 90 pct of its oil imports. In March, it declared a national energy emergency in response to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping chokepoint.

According to the department, the Philippines has oil reserves equivalent to about 45 days' supply of gasoline and diesel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]