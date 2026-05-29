Japan's Imperial Couple Bid Farewell to Philippine Pres., Wife

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bid farewell to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.

Marcos and his wife, who visited Japan as state guests for four days from Tuesday, held talks with the Emperor and the Empress about 25 minutes, while enjoying Japanese tea and traditional sweets, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

During their conversation, Emperor Naruhito said he found it truly regrettable that so many lives were lost in the Philippines during World War II, but he is very pleased that the two countries have developed such a great relationship today.

In response, Marcos said that the two countries have built a wonderful relationship.

Unlike their past practice, when the Emperor and the Empress bid farewell to visiting dignitaries at their accommodations, the Imperial couple invited Marcos and his wife to the palace for a more personal send-off.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]