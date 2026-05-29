Mitsubishi's Pajero SUV to Make Comeback after 7 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Friday that it will release a new model of its Pajero SUV in fiscal 2026 after domestic production ended in 2019.

The automaker will unveil the new model this autumn.

It also outlined a medium- and long-term vision through the 2030s, disclosing plans to expand cooperation with Nissan Motor Co.

Mitsubishi's Pajero was first launched in 1982 and sold more than 3.25 million units in Japan and overseas, but production for the domestic market ended in 2019 and for overseas markets in 2021.

The new model aims to meet fan demand for the Pajero's revival and will serve as a flagship model to strengthen the brand.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]