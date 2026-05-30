Japan, Australia, New Zealand Defense Chiefs Discuss Mogami Frigate

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, May 30 (Jiji Press)--The defense ministers of Japan, Australia and New Zealand at a meeting in Singapore on Saturday discussed New Zealand's possible introduction of an upgraded model of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Mogami-class frigate.

It was the first time for the three countries to hold a meeting of their defense ministers.

"This is a very important opportunity for prosperity, peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said at the meeting with his Australian and New Zealand counterparts, Richard Marles and Chris Penk.

If New Zealand introduces the upgraded Mogami frigate, that will improve interoperability among the three countries, he also said.

At a press conference after the trilateral meeting, Koizumi said that Japan hopes to advance talks with New Zealand on concluding a pact on the transfer of defense equipment and technologies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]