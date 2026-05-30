5th High School Boy Arrested in Tochigi Robbery-Murder Case

Newsfrom Japan

Utsunomiya, Tochigi Pref., May 30 (Jiji Press)--An 18-year-old male high school student was arrested on Saturday for allegedly introducing a boy who later served as a perpetrator in a high-profile robbery-murder case in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan.

In the case, Eiko Tomiyama, 69, was killed at her house in the town of Kaminokawa on May 14. Over the crime, four high school boys had been arrested by the Tochigi prefectural police department as of May 16. A man and his wife, both in their 20s, have also been arrested.

On or around May 13, the student arrested by the Tochigi police Saturday, who is from the city of Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, allegedly introduced a male high school student, 16, from the Kanagawa city of Kawasaki to a 16-year-old high school boy from Sagamihara using a communication app, despite knowing that the Kawasaki boy would be used as a perpetrator of the robbery.

The 18-year-old boy is suspected of violating the employment security law, which bans the introduction of harmful jobs.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]