Taiwan to Attend Aug. 9 Nagasaki Peace Ceremony Again

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan is set to attend this year's Aug. 9 peace memorial ceremony in the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki, it was learned Saturday.

It will be the second straight year for the self-ruled island to participate in the annual event. Taiwan attended the ceremony for the first time in 2025. This year's event will mark the 81st anniversary of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the city.

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki told reporters that the city has received a letter from Taiwan asking for its participation in the 2026 ceremony and replied that it will "secure a seat" for a Taiwanese representative.

Last year, the city government sent invitations to countries and regions with diplomatic ties with Japan for their participation, and notifications about the event to other nations and regions, including those with missions at the United Nations.

Taiwan was not among the invitees, but expressed its intention to attend. Eventually, Taiwan took part in the 2025 ceremony as the city gave its consent.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]