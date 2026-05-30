Japan PM Asks N. Korea for Summit to Solve Abduction Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to hold summit talks with her, at a national rally held in Tokyo on Saturday to demand the immediate return home of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago.

"I would like to take a courageous step forward with Mr. Kim for the citizens of both countries and their youths of the future," she said at the rally. "I am prepared to hold talks and take concrete actions to build a relationship that is fruitful for the two nations," she added.

"While I am in office (as prime minister), I am determined to make a breakthrough and resolve the abduction issue without excluding any options," she stressed. "I hope that both countries will work together for their prosperity and regional peace and stability."

"I dare to say this as I think North Korean people are listening to my message," she said.

"The Japanese government is working in unity to achieve concrete results without missing any single opportunity," she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]