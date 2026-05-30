Japan, U.S. Defense Chiefs Affirm Deeper Cooperation over China

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth agreed Saturday to further deepen the two countries' cooperation over China, which is stepping up military coercion.

At a meeting in Singapore, they also affirmed a policy of speeding up joint development and production by Japan and the United States of Standard Missile-3 Block 2A interceptor missiles and other equipment. In addition, they agreed to reinforce deterrent and response capabilities in the Nansei region of southwestern Japan.

"I feel the United States' commitment is unwavering," Koizumi said after the meeting, in response to concerns over the country's weakening engagement in East Asia.

On bilateral cooperation regarding defense equipment and technologies, Koizumi said that defense industry cooperation is "one of the most important issues for the Japan-U.S. alliance" amid rising global demand for missiles.

Hegseth welcomed Japan's revisions in April of its three principles on defense equipment transfers and their implementation guidelines, which have basically made the country's arms exports possible. The move will strengthen regional deterrence and further contribute to peace and stability, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]