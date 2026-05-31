Japan's Koizumi Defends Removal of Arms Exports Ban

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Sunday the recent revisions of the country's three principles on defense equipment transfers and their implementation guidelines, which have basically made its arms exports possible, are designed to "tangibly strengthen deterrence and response capabilities of the region."

In an address at the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore, Koizumi rebutted China's criticism of Japan as pursuing new militarism, saying that the Chinese argument is wrong.

Regarding arms exports, Koizumi cited the need to "ensure the seamless provision of necessary equipment and capabilities to the region as a whole." He also stressed the importance of avoiding a situation in which "necessary items run short and logistics is cut off" in times of crises.

Japan wants to be "a reliable partner" so that each country can defend itself on its own and contribute to regional stability, he said. "Japan is hoping to serve as a connecting point that bring together the efforts of the region," he stressed.

Apparently referring to China, Koizumi said, "There is a country that has a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers," adding: "Japan has neither of such weapons. And yet Japan is labeled 'new militarism.' Isn't it strange?"

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]