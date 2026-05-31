Japan Emperor Naruhito, Princess Aiko Watch Univ. Baseball Game

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his daughter, Princess Aiko, watched a university baseball game at the Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on Sunday.

They watched a game between Waseda University and Keio University in the spring tournament of the Tokyo Big6 Baseball League, which is made up of six major universities in the Japanese capital.

It was the first time in 32 years that a Japanese emperor has viewed a game of the league live.

Emperor Naruhito last watched a Tokyo Big6 Baseball League game in October 1968, when he was Prince Hiro, according to the Imperial Household Agency. This was the first such experience for Princess Aiko.

The Tokyo Big6 Baseball League had invited them to visit the stadium to watch a game live, on the occasion of its 100th anniversary last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]