Death Toll from Accident at Nippon Paper U.S. Unit Reaches 11

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, May 30 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from a chemical tank rupture at a plant of a U.S. unit of Japan's Nippon Paper Industries Co. has totaled 11.

Fire authorities in Longview in the western U.S. state of Washington said Saturday that the bodies of all nine plant workers who went missing in the accident have been recovered. Their identities have been verified.

Eight other people suffered injuries in the accident, which occurred at the plant of the Longview-based Nippon Paper unit, Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co., on Tuesday.

The cause of the tank rupture has yet to be determined, and local authorities are continuing their investigations.

Following the recovery of the victims' bodies, Nippon Paper released a statement saying, "We express our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in this incident and offer our heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]