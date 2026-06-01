S. Korea Discusses ACSA with Japan: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 1 (Jiji Press)--South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Sunday told reporters that he and his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, discussed a possible bilateral acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, or ACSA, during their meeting in Singapore on Saturday, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency has reported.

It was the first time, under South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s administration, that the country’s defense authorities officially acknowledged having discussed an ACSA with Japan, according to the news agency’s report published Sunday.

The Japanese government has long been pressing for the conclusion of an ACSA with South Korea.

“We still believe that we should remain cautious” as this is a matter that requires the understanding of the people of both countries, the report quoted Ahn as saying.

The two ministers were in Singapore to attend the Asia Security Summit, better known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, which ended Sunday after a three-day run.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]