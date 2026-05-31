Japan, Philippines to Discuss Surface-to-Ship Missile Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro affirmed Sunday that talks will be launched on the export of surface-to-ship missiles from Japan to the Southeast Asian nation.

Koizumi revealed this in talks with reporters after holding a meeting with the Philippine defense chief in Singapore earlier in the day.

Type-88 surface-to-ship guided missiles of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force are expected to be a candidate.

The Philippine side is believed to have shown an interest in procuring the missiles as the Japanese Self-Defense Forces used them in the Balikatan multilateral exercises conducted in Manila between April and May.

The SDF, which had taken part in the annual exercises organized by the United States and the Philippines as an observer since 2012, joined the drills on a full scale for the first time this year following the entry into force of the Japan-Philippine reciprocal access agreement in September 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]