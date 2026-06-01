FOCUS: Japan's Koizumi Concentrated on Wording over China

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi paid attention to wording over China during his latest three-day visit to Singapore for participation in the Asia Security Summit, better known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.

In his address at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday, Koizumi rebutted China's criticism of Japan for pursuing new militarism. But he was very careful about expressions and tried to avoid excessively unnerving the neighboring country.

Meanwhile, he highlighted Japan's close alliance with the United States although Washington urged the East Asian ally to further increase its defense spending.

In the address, Koizumi said: "There is a country that has a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers. Japan has neither of such weapons. And yet Japan is labeled 'new militarism.' Isn't it strange?"

It was clear that the minister referred to China, but he refrained from naming it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]