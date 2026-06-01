Japan Testing AI-Powered System to Automatically Repel Bears

Newsfrom Japan

Hida, Gifu Pref., June 1 (Jiji Press)--An artificial intelligence-powered system that detects bears and automatically sprays repellent is being tested in the central Japan prefecture of Gifu in response to a rise in bear incursions into populated areas.

The system, dubbed AIBeS, was developed by Hyke Inc., a company based in Asahikawa in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, that specializes in AI-powered remote monitoring.

When the system detects an animal with thermal sensors or other detectors, its camera is activated and AI software analyzes the footage. If the animal is identified as a bear, the system automatically discharges a commercially available bear spray.

The trial is underway in the city of Hida. AIBeS can operate around the clock, and it can be used even in mountainous areas.

Widely used conventional measures to drive bears away include producing sounds that bears dislike and flashing lights. But given that some animals may have grown accustomed to those methods, the developer decided to use repellent.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]