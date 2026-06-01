2027 Grad Recruitment Starts in Japan, Only Officially

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Recruitment activities, such as job interviews, for college students scheduled to graduate next spring were given the official starting signal in Japan on Monday, although the bulk of job-hunting students had already received informal employment offers.

Trading house Itochu Corp., highly popular among graduating students, started interviewing applicants online, while Daiichi Life Insurance Co., which is set to abolish job location transfers without consent in April next year, launched interviews in person.

Every year the Japanese government imposes a nonbinding "ban" on the recruitment of new graduates until May 31, about nine months before their graduation, to allow the students to concentrate on academic activities.

In reality, however, many companies ignore the ban to secure talented human resources ahead of their rivals.

As of May 1, 76 pct of students seeking jobs starting next April had already received informal employment pledges, a survey by Career-tasu Inc., which operates websites to provide job-hunting assistance, showed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]