2027 Grads Recruitment Starts in Japan, Only Officially

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Recruitment activities, such as job interviews, for college students scheduled to graduate next spring were given the official starting signal in Japan on Monday, after a bulk of those job-hunting students already received informal employment offers.

Trading house Itochu Corp., highly popular among graduating students, began interviewing applicants online, and Daiichi Life Insurance Co., set to abolish unconsented job location transfers in April next year, launched interviews in person.

Every year the Japanese government imposes a nonbinding "ban" on recruitment of new graduates until May 31, about nine months prior to their graduation, to allow the students to concentrate on academic activities.

But in reality, many companies ignore the ban to secure talented human resources ahead of their rivals.

As of May 1, 76 pct of students seeking jobs starting next April had already received informal employment pledges, a survey by Career-tasu Inc., which operates websites to provide job-hinting assistance, showed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]