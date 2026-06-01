Typhoon Jangmi Forecast to Cross Okinawa's Main Island

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Jangmi swept north with a violent wind zone toward the main island of the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa on Monday morning.

The sixth typhoon of the year is expected to pass through Okinawa's main island on Monday night and near Kagoshima Prefecture's Amami Oshima island on Tuesday morning, likely bringing destructive winds, high waves and torrential rain there.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged residents to avoid nonessential travel and remain on high alert.

In the city of Naha, the capital of Okinawa, a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 30.7 meters per second was recorded shortly past 7:15 a.m. Monday.

The typhoon is forecast to track eastward from off the southern part of the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan toward off the Kii Peninsula in western Japan and off the Kanto region in eastern Japan through Wednesday night.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]