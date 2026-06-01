Japanese Oldies Lyricist Jun Hashimoto Dies at 86

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Jun Hashimoto, who wrote many Japanese oldies songs, died of cirrhosis at a Tokyo hospital on May 21. He was 86.

His works include "Blue Chateau," sung by Jackey Yoshikawa and His Blue Comets, which won the Japan Record Award Grand Prix in 1967, and "Blue Light Yokohama," sung by actor Ayumi Ishida and composed by Kyohei Tsutsumi.

Hashimoto also wrote "Amairo no Kami no Otome", sung by The Village Singers and composed by Koichi Sugiyama, under whom Hashimoto studied.

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