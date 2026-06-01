Fukushima N-Plant Starts New Round of Treated Water Discharges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Monday started the second round of treated water discharges for fiscal 2026 from its disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The plant will release 7,800 tons of treated water containing radioactive tritium through an undersea tunnel at a point 1 kilometer from the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, by June 19, after diluting it with a large amount of seawater.

The Fukushima plant started releasing treated water in August 2023, and this marks the 20th round overall. TEPCO plans to release 62,400 tons in total of treated water, divided into eight rounds, this fiscal year that began in April.

Monitoring data from TEPCO and the central government show that tritium concentrations in seawater and fisheries products near the plant have remained far below national safety limits.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]