SoftBank Group Dethrones Toyota as Japan's Most Valuable Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. became the most valuable Japanese company on Monday, ending Toyota Motor Corp.'s 22-year reign.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, SoftBank Group's market capitalization reached 48,784.8 billion yen, surpassing Toyota's 45,892.3 billion yen.

The milestone comes as the stock market has recently been driven by SoftBank Group and other technology issues, including those related to artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

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