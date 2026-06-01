Seven Bank-Made ATMs Available at Japan's FamilyMart

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart Co. made newly installed automated teller machines developed by Seven Bank available for use by store visitors Monday.

FamilyMart, which installed the first of its Seven Bank-made ATMs in Tokyo's Minato Ward, aims to replace about 16,000 existing ATMs nationwide by 2030.

Once the installation is completed at all FamilyMart outlets, the total number of Seven Bank-made ATMs, including those at Seven-Eleven Japan Co.'s convenience store chain, is expected to surpass that of Japan Post Bank's ATMs, which form the country's largest ATM network.

"This is an important first step toward a new phase of growth," FamilyMart President Tatsuo Odani said at a ceremony.

Seven Bank is an affiliate of retail group Seven & i Holdings Co., which owns Seven-Eleven Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]