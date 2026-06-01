LDP Approves Bill Criminalizing National Flag Vandalism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday approved a bill that criminalizes vandalism of the Japanese national flag.

The party plans to submit the bill during the ongoing Diet session after coordinating with its junior coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party.

Criminalizing flag vandalism is a key policy goal of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and was included in the coalition agreement between the LDP and the JIP.

The ruling bloc plans to seek support for the bill from opposition parties, because it lacks a majority in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet. However, there are persistent concerns that the bill could violate freedom of expression.

Opposition to the bill remains even within the LDP. Former Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya walked out of the day's party meeting, and later told reporters, "The national flag is an object of natural respect, but it could become a symbol of state authority as people would be punished for not respecting it."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]