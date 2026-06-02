INTERVIEW: Resona Sets Up AI Team to Address Security Risks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese banking group Resona Holdings Inc. has established an internal team to deal with cutting-edge artificial intelligence models highly adept at detecting system vulnerabilities, Group CEO and President Masahiro Minami has said in a recent interview.

The rise of high-performance AI is "both a great opportunity and a risk," Minami said, indicating his intention to promptly strengthen security systems.

The team mainly comprises members from departments related to information technology security and group strategy.

With U.S. startup Anthropic's Claude Mythos AI model in mind, the team will focus on gathering information and developing measures to enhance the group's security systems.

Minami also said that about 30,000 Resona group employees have access to generative AI for their work.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]