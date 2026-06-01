PM Takaichi Calls for Flexibility in Phone Talks with Iran's Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held telephone talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, calling for maximum flexibility to end the U.S.-Iran conflict.

During the 15-minute call, the first between the two leaders since April 30, Takaichi said that she expects the two countries to reach a deal as soon as possible by showing maximum flexibility.

The prime minister also demanded that safe navigation be ensured for ships from all countries in the Strait of Hormuz.

She reiterated Japan's position that calming the situation through dialogue is paramount. The two leaders agreed to maintain close communication moving forward.

The call was initiated by the Iranian side.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]