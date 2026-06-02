China Conducts 170 Aircraft Takeoffs, Landings on Flattop in Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--China conducted about 170 takeoffs and landings of fighter jets and helicopters over three days to Thursday on its navy aircraft carrier Liaoning, which was operating in the Pacific Ocean off Japan, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry’s Joint Staff.

After sailing about 1,090 kilometers southwest of the remote Tokyo island of Okinotorishima on May 26, the Liaoning operated approximately 790 km south of Miyakojima, an island in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, on Wednesday and about 590 km southwest of the island on Thursday, repeatedly conducting aircraft takeoffs and landings, the Joint Staff said Monday.

On Friday, the Liaoning proceeded southeast in waters east of the Philippines together with two missile destroyers, while the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force conducted surveillance and monitoring operations.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]