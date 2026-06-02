Iran to Work on Japanese Ships' Smooth Passage through Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Cairo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has told Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi that his country would work to ensure smooth passage of Japanese vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported Monday.

According to the report, the president told the Japanese leader during their phone talks the same day, "We will strive to ensure that the transit of Japanese ships occurs smoothly and with greater ease."

At the same time, Pezeshkian argued that U.S. maritime restrictions on Iran remained an obstacle.

While the report said the president emphasized Tehran's determination to resolve the situation through dialogue and diplomacy, it also quoted him as saying, "Some parties, including the United States, have violated their commitments."

He also voiced hope that Japanese technology would contribute to Iran's reconstruction efforts and to the development of refineries, ports and other infrastructure once conditions normalize in the country, according to the report.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]