Malaysian PM to Visit Japan Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will visit Japan from Monday through June 10 to meet with his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said on Tuesday.

The two countries "have built close relationships in a broad range of areas as comprehensive and strategic partners sharing basic values and principles," Kihara said at a press conference. Cooperation with Malaysia is "important for promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

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