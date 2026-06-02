Japan to Hold Ceremony in November to Mark Shuri Castle Restoration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will hold a ceremony on Nov. 22 to mark the completion of restoration for Shuri Castle's main hall in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa that was burned down in 2019, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said on Tuesday.

The castle is "a very important building that is a source of pride not only for the people of Okinawa but also for our country," Kihara said at a press conference.

Shuri Castle in Naha, the capital of the prefecture, was the center of the Ryukyu Kingdom, which governed the Okinawa region for about 450 years from 1429.

Restoration work for the main hall began in November 2022 following the October 2019 fire.

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